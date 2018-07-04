Ning FengChinese classical violonist. Born 1981
Ning Feng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed86eb0b-4317-4f53-b5c0-a6d5ad0299ba
Ning Feng Biography (Wikipedia)
Ning Feng is a Chinese violinist. He was born in Chengdu, China, and is based in Berlin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ning Feng Tracks
Sort by
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Francisco Tárrega
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recuerdos de la Alhambra
Last played on
Serenade [after Plato's "The symposium"] for violin, string orch, harp and percussion
Leonard Bernstein
Serenade [after Plato's "The symposium"] for violin, string orch, harp and percussion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Serenade [after Plato's "The symposium"] for violin, string orch, harp and percussion
Last played on
Cantabile
Nicolò Paganini
Cantabile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
Cantabile
Last played on
Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra, Op 46; 2. Adagio cantabile
Max Bruch
Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra, Op 46; 2. Adagio cantabile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Scottish Fantasy for violin and orchestra, Op 46; 2. Adagio cantabile
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ning Feng
Past BBC Events
RNCM Strings Festival: Tchaikovsky, Elgar & Sibelius
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evn3v2
Royal Northern College of Music
2019-01-13T00:14:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06tq288.jpg
13
Jan
2019
RNCM Strings Festival: Tchaikovsky, Elgar & Sibelius
Royal Northern College of Music
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Afternoon Performance: John Wilson Conducts ‘Appalachian Spring’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdv2m
Glasgow City Halls
2018-03-15T00:14:03
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03hxyrq.jpg
15
Mar
2018
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Afternoon Performance: John Wilson Conducts ‘Appalachian Spring’
Glasgow City Halls
Back to artist