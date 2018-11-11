Bruno CamposBorn 3 December 1973
Bruno Campos
Bruno Campos Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Campos (, born December 3, 1973) is a Brazilian-American actor and lawyer, best known for his roles of Dr. Quentin Costa on the award-winning television show Nip/Tuck, the voice of Prince Naveen in the animated film The Princess and the Frog, and Massimo in the popular Brazilian movie O Quatrilho. In 2010, Campos attended law school, has since earning a degree in law in 2013, and is working for the firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in New York City.
