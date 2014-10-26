Moms MableyBorn 19 March 1894. Died 23 May 1975
Moms Mabley
1894-03-19
Moms Mabley Biography (Wikipedia)
Loretta Mary Aiken (March 19, 1894 – May 23, 1975), known by her stage name Jackie "Moms" Mabley, was an American standup comedian. A veteran of the Chitlin' Circuit of African-American vaudeville, she later appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.
