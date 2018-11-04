Legendury Beatz (pronounced Legen-dury Beat-z) is a Nigerian record producing and songwriting duo, composed of siblings Uzezi Oniko (born 17 February 1986) and Okiemute Oniko (born 27 May 1989). Their production style is deeply rooted in afrobeats as well as in several other genres, including hip hop, reggae fusion, moombahton and electro house.

With less than a year as a music production duo, Legendury Beatz made international headlines in the Nigerian recording industry by producing the critically acclaimed single "Azonto", which was performed by afrobeats recording artist and MOBO Award winner Wizkid. The aforementioned song helped popularize the Ghanaian Azonto dance.

Throughout their career, they have been noted for their extensive work with Wizkid. They have also been noted for writing and producing consecutive string of hits. The duo have produced many songs with vocal contribution from artists such as American rapper Wale, British rapper Tinie Tempah, 2face, Ice Prince, Efya, Banky W, Seyi Shay and Chidinma, amongst others.