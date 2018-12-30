Manuel PlaBorn 1725. Died 1766
Manuel Pla
1725
Manuel Pla Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Pla i Agustí (c.1725-1766), was a Spanish composer, oboist, and harpsichordist at the court of Madrid. He was the middle of three composer-brothers: his older brother Joan Baptista Pla (1720-1773), settled as an oboist in Lisbon, and his younger brother was Josep (c. 1728 - 1762).
Manuel Pla Tracks
Salve Regina (1st mvt)
Salve Regina (1st mvt)
Salve Regina (1st mvt)
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
Juan Pla, Josep Pla, Manuel Pla, Alfredo Bernardini, Dileno Baldin, Francesco Meucci & Zefiro
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
