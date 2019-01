Manuel Pla i AgustĂ­ (c.1725-1766), was a Spanish composer, oboist, and harpsichordist at the court of Madrid. He was the middle of three composer-brothers: his older brother Joan Baptista Pla (1720-1773), settled as an oboist in Lisbon, and his younger brother was Josep (c. 1728 - 1762).

