Ghost
Ghost is a music producer, born in Glasgow, but now living in London, who primarily deals in British hip hop. His stage name is a reference to his tendency to spend a lot of time working in his studio, rather than being seen in public. He is regarded as one of the UK's top hip hop producers. His debut album Seldom Seen Often Heard was described by Rapnews as "a great release which certainly provides value of money and a lot of playback moments". A single from the album, 2006's "Basic Instinct" featured vocals from Abstract Rude.
Ghost also presented the Midweek Session programme on London's Itch FM radio station.
