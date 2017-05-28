Maria Chiara (born 24 November 1939) is an Italian lyric soprano.

She was born in Oderzo and studied at the Venice Conservatory and in Turin with bass Antonio Cassinelli and soprano Maria Carbone. She made her debut in Venice in 1965, as Desdemona in Otello.

She frequently performed roles from the operas of Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi, including Aida (a La Scala production directed by Luca Ronconi is available on DVD), Violetta Valéry in La traviata, and the title roles in Tosca and Madama Butterfly. Although retired as a performer, she remains active in the training of new singers.