Hertfordshire Chorus
Hertfordshire Chorus Tracks
Messe de Requiem, Op 54: Dies Irae
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Only Remembered (Finale) (War Horse, The Story In Concert without Narration)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Devonshire Carol (War Horse, The Story In Concert with Narration)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Pulling The Gun (War Horse, The Story In Concert with Narration)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Goodbye Dolly Gray (War Horse, The Story In Concert without Narration)
BBC Concert Orchestra
The Scarlet and The Blue (War Horse, The Story In Concert without Narration)
BBC Concert Orchestra
Morning Heroes
Arthur Bliss
Ballad of Heroes
Benjamin Britten
Codebreaker:Opening and Wondrous light
James McCarthy
Past BBC Events
Morning Heroes
Watford Colosseum, Watford
2018-10-20T23:30:03
20
Oct
2018
Watford Colosseum, Watford
BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Concert Orchestra present War Horse: The Story In Concert
Coventry
2018-05-18T23:30:03
18
May
2018
Coventry
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T23:30:03
15
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
