Marah
1993
Marah Biography (Wikipedia)
Marah is an American Rock'n'Roll band that formed in the early 1990s and is closely associated with the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Brooklyn, New York. The band is known for its intense live performances, classic rock production style, and association with authors Nick Hornby and Sarah Vowell and musicians Bruce Springsteen and Steve Earle.
Marah Tracks
Christmas With The Snow
Auld Lang Syne
Blue But Cool
My Heart Is The Bums On The Street
