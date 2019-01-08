The Woolpackers
The Woolpackers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed7e1ce8-fd18-48b0-bb23-f39cdb2407a7
The Woolpackers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Woolpackers were an English country rock trio of the 1990s, consisting of Steve Halliwell, Billy Hartman and Alun Lewis, all three of whom were stars of the ITV-produced soap opera Emmerdale, in an attempt to cash in on the popularity of line dancing at the time.
Despite numerous criticisms of their style, the group achieved a hit single with "Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll" in November 1996, reaching number 5 in the UK Singles chart. The parent album Emmer Dance reached number 26 in the UK a few weeks later. A year later, the single "Line Dance Party" hit number 25 and their second album The Greatest Line Dancing Party reached No. 48 in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Woolpackers Tracks
Sort by
Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll
The Woolpackers
Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hillbilly Rock Hillbilly Roll
Last played on
Hillybilly Rock
The Woolpackers
Hillybilly Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hillybilly Rock
Last played on
Line Dance Party
The Woolpackers
Line Dance Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Line Dance Party
Last played on
The Woolpackers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist