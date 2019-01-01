Angie Brown (born 13 June 1963) is a British singer and songwriter from Brixton, South London.

Brown is most well known as the featured vocalist on Bizarre Inc's two hits "I'm Gonna Get You" (1992) and "Took My Love" (1993), and as the featured vocalist on Motiv8's top ten UK track from 1994, "Rockin' for Myself". Before this, she was a brief member of the group Thrashing Doves (known at that stage of their career as The Doves), and performed lead vocals on their single "Beaten Up in Love Again".

Brown has also performed backing vocals for Grace Jones, Beverley Knight, Mark Morrison, The Rolling Stones, The Dirty Strangers, Kate Bush, Chaka Khan, Heaven 17, Neneh Cherry, Lisa Stansfield, Mola Mola, The Stereophonics and Fat Boy Slim.

Brown appeared on the ITV programme Club Reps in which she was the star attraction in the resort during that evening.

Brown has also appeared on the Channel 4 cooking show Come Dine with Me and sang "I'm Gonna Get You" on the last day of the week.