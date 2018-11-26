Betty HuttonBorn 26 February 1921. Died 11 March 2007
Betty Hutton
1921-02-26
Betty Hutton Biography (Wikipedia)
Betty Hutton (born Elizabeth June Thornburg; February 26, 1921 – March 12, 2007) was an American stage, film, and television actress, comedian, dancer, and singer.
Betty Hutton Tracks
It's Oh So Quiet!
Betty Hutton
It's Oh So Quiet!
It's Oh So Quiet!
Last played on
There's No Business Like Show Business
Betty Hutton
There's No Business Like Show Business
There's No Business Like Show Business
Last played on
Anything You Can Do
Howard Keel
Anything You Can Do
Anything You Can Do
Last played on
Stuff Like That There
Betty Hutton
Stuff Like That There
Stuff Like That There
Last played on
The Jitterbug
Betty Hutton
The Jitterbug
A Bushel And A Peck
Perry Como
A Bushel And A Peck
A Bushel And A Peck
Last played on
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
Betty Hutton
What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For
She's A Lady
Betty Hutton
She's A Lady
She's A Lady
Last played on
Hit The Road To Dreamland
Betty Hutton
Hit The Road To Dreamland
Hit The Road To Dreamland
Last played on
The Sewing Machine
Betty Hutton
The Sewing Machine
The Sewing Machine
Last played on
Murder, He Says!
Betty Hutton
Murder, He Says!
Murder, He Says!
Last played on
Arthur Murray Taught Me Dancing ...
Betty Hutton
Arthur Murray Taught Me Dancing ...
They Say It's Wonderful
Betty Hutton
They Say It's Wonderful
They Say It's Wonderful
Last played on
A Square In The Social Circle
Betty Hutton
A Square In The Social Circle
A Square In The Social Circle
Last played on
It had to be you
Betty Hutton
It had to be you
It had to be you
Last played on
His Rocking Horse Ran Away
Betty Hutton
His Rocking Horse Ran Away
His Rocking Horse Ran Away
Last played on
I Wake Up In The Morning Feeling Fine
Betty Hutton
I Wake Up In The Morning Feeling Fine
I Wake Up In The Morning Feeling Fine
Last played on
I wish I didn't love you so
Betty Hutton
I wish I didn't love you so
I wish I didn't love you so
Last played on
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Colonel Buffalo Bill
Irving Berlin
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Colonel Buffalo Bill
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Colonel Buffalo Bill
Last played on
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Main Title
Irving Berlin
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Main Title
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) - Main Title
Last played on
Orange Coloured Sky
Betty Hutton
Orange Coloured Sky
Hamlet
Betty Hutton
Hamlet
Hamlet
Last played on
She's a Lady
Betty Hutton
She's a Lady
She's a Lady
Last played on
