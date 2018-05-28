Daddy Lumba is a multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician with an extremely successful career spanning three decades. He is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian singer of all time.

Lumba was born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on the 29th of September 1964 in a village called Nsuta Amangoase in the Sekyere Central District, near Mampong in Ashanti Region.

His father, Owoahene Kwadwo Fosu, a teacher, died when Daddy Lumba was only a child. His mother, Comfort Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Saah, was also a teacher. She died in 2001 in Kumasi. Her death was a devastating blow to Lumba as she was literally everything to him. Many of Daddy Lumba’s songs, including ‘Anidaso Woho Ma Obiaa’, ‘Ohia Asem’, Emere Pa B3ba’, ‘Agya Bi Wua Agya Bi Tease’ were dedicated to her.

He is married with nine children.