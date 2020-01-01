Karl O’ConnorUK techno producer
Karl O’Connor
Karl O’Connor Biography (Wikipedia)
Regis (real name Karl O'Connor) is a British techno musician and record label owner.
As co-founder of Downwards Records, O'Connor, alongside his label-mate Surgeon (aka Anthony Child), was one of the originators of the Birmingham sound, forging a sound that blended Chicago house with darker European electronics. Although initially his plan was to take a "director of operations" role (he cites Daniel Miller has his greatest influence), O'Connor and his label partner Peter Sutton (aka Female) found it increasingly difficult to find artists to share their vision, and to this day still work with the same core artists.
