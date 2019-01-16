Art Ensemble of ChicagoFormed 1965
Art Ensemble of Chicago
1965
Art Ensemble of Chicago Biography (Wikipedia)
The Art Ensemble of Chicago is an avant-garde jazz group that grew out of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) in the late 1960s. The ensemble integrates many jazz styles and plays many instruments, including "little instruments": bells, bicycle horns, birthday party noisemakers, wind chimes, and various forms of percussion. The musicians wear costumes and face paint while performing. These characteristics combine to make the ensemble's performances both aural and visual. While playing in Europe in 1969, five hundred instruments were used.
Art Ensemble of Chicago Tracks
Rock Out
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Rock Out
Rock Out
Last played on
Theme De Yoyo
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Theme De Yoyo
Theme De Yoyo
Last played on
Odwalla
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Odwalla
Odwalla
Last played on
Malachi
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Malachi
Malachi
Last played on
Variations Sur Un Thème De Monteverdi
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Variations Sur Un Thème De Monteverdi
Variations Sur Un Thème De Monteverdi
Last played on
Nonaah
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Nonaah
Nonaah
Last played on
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Alfred Panou &art Ensmble
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Performer
Last played on
Slow Tenor And Bass
Roscoe Mitchell
Slow Tenor And Bass
Slow Tenor And Bass
Last played on
Cruising With JJ
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Cruising With JJ
Cruising With JJ
Last played on
Dance Of Circles
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Dance Of Circles
Dance Of Circles
Last played on
Proverbes
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Proverbes
Proverbes
Theme De Celine
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Theme De Celine
Theme De Celine
Variation On A Theme Of Monterverdi/ Theme De Celine
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Variation On A Theme Of Monterverdi/ Theme De Celine
Chi-Congo
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Chi-Congo
Chi-Congo
Illistrium
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Illistrium
Illistrium
Zombie
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Zombie
Zombie
Big Red Peaches
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Big Red Peaches
Big Red Peaches
Last played on
Grape Escape
Art Ensemble of Chicago
Grape Escape
Grape Escape
Last played on
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Alfred Panou
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Je Suis Un Sauvage
Last played on
A Jackson In Your House/The Waltz (Jazz Corne
Art Ensemble of Chicago
A Jackson In Your House/The Waltz (Jazz Corne
