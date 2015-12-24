Jack YellenBorn 6 July 1892. Died 17 April 1991
Jack Yellen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1892-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed6d54be-f7e1-4c43-9ff5-6137bbf5a079
Jack Yellen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Selig Yellen (Jacek Jeleń; July 6, 1892 – April 17, 1991) was an American lyricist and screenwriter. He is best remembered for writing the lyrics to the songs "Happy Days Are Here Again", which was used by Franklin Roosevelt as the theme song for his successful 1932 presidential campaign, and "Ain't She Sweet", a Tin Pan Alley standard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Yellen Tracks
Sort by
Happy Days Are Here Again
Milton Ager
Happy Days Are Here Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Days Are Here Again
Last played on
Our Yiddishe Momme
Lew Pollack
Our Yiddishe Momme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Yiddishe Momme
Music Arranger
Last played on
Happy Days Are Here Again
Jack Yellen
Happy Days Are Here Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Days Are Here Again
Last played on
Lovin' Sam
Gordon Stretton's Orchestre Syncopated Six
Lovin' Sam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovin' Sam
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist