Paul Esswood
1942-06-06
Paul Esswood Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Laurence Vincent Esswood (born 6 June 1942) is an English countertenor and conductor. He is best known for his performance of Bach cantatas and the operas of Handel and Monteverdi. Along with his countrymen Alfred Deller and James Bowman, he led the revival of countertenor singing in modern times.
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Philip Glass
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Cantata BWV100 'Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan'. ii: Aria
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata BWV100 'Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan'. ii: Aria
Cantata BWV100 'Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan'. ii: Aria
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Philip Glass
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Window of Appearances (Akhnaten)
Akhnaten (Hymn to the Sun)
Philip Glass
Akhnaten (Hymn to the Sun)
Akhnaten (Hymn to the Sun)
L'incoronazione di Poppea: Act I Sc.13, Ottone declares his love to Drusilla
Claudio Monteverdi
L'incoronazione di Poppea: Act I Sc.13, Ottone declares his love to Drusilla
L'incoronazione di Poppea: Act I Sc.13, Ottone declares his love to Drusilla
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
Cantata no. 143 BWV.143 (Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele)
Akhnaten, Act II: Scene 2, Akhnaten and Nefertiti
Philip Glass
Akhnaten, Act II: Scene 2, Akhnaten and Nefertiti
Akhnaten, Act II: Scene 2, Akhnaten and Nefertiti
Caro amor (from Il Pastor Fido, 1734 version, Act 2)
George Frideric Handel
Caro amor (from Il Pastor Fido, 1734 version, Act 2)
Caro amor (from Il Pastor Fido, 1734 version, Act 2)
Cantata no. 34 BWV.34 (O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 34 BWV.34 (O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe)
Cantata no. 34 BWV.34 (O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe)
Der Herr hat Guts an uns getan (Cantata No 119)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Der Herr hat Guts an uns getan (Cantata No 119)
Der Herr hat Guts an uns getan (Cantata No 119)
Cantata no. 86 BWV.86 (Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 86 BWV.86 (Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch)
Cantata no. 86 BWV.86 (Wahrlich, wahrlich, ich sage euch)
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Henry Purcell
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
I was glad
John Scott, Henry Purcell, The Choir of Saint John's Cambridge, English Chamber Orchestra, Ian Partridge, Stafford Dean, Paul Esswood & George Guest
I was glad
I was glad
Akhnaten: Act 1 Sc.3 - The Window of Appearances
Philip Glass
Akhnaten: Act 1 Sc.3 - The Window of Appearances
Akhnaten: Act 1 Sc.3 - The Window of Appearances
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Johann Sebastian Bach
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Proms 1980: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
