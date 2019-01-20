Sandy Posey (born June 18, 1944) is an American popular singer, who enjoyed success in the 1960s with singles such as her 1966 recording of Martha Sharpe's compositions, "Born A Woman" and "Single Girl." She is often described as a country singer, although, like Skeeter Davis (to whom she has been frequently compared) her output has varied. Later in her career, the term "countrypolitan," associated with the "Nashville sound", was sometimes applied. Posey had four hit singles in the United States, three of which peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100.