Sandy PoseyBorn 18 June 1944
Sandy Posey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed682cfc-c080-46c6-baf9-2df4935db7ce
Sandy Posey Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandy Posey (born June 18, 1944) is an American popular singer, who enjoyed success in the 1960s with singles such as her 1966 recording of Martha Sharpe's compositions, "Born A Woman" and "Single Girl." She is often described as a country singer, although, like Skeeter Davis (to whom she has been frequently compared) her output has varied. Later in her career, the term "countrypolitan," associated with the "Nashville sound", was sometimes applied. Posey had four hit singles in the United States, three of which peaked at number 12 on the Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandy Posey Tracks
Sort by
Single Girl
Sandy Posey
Single Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Single Girl
Last played on
Hey Mister
Sandy Posey
Hey Mister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Mister
Last played on
I Take It Back
Sandy Posey
I Take It Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Take It Back
Last played on
Just Out Of Reach
Sandy Posey
Just Out Of Reach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Out Of Reach
Last played on
Born A Woman
Sandy Posey
Born A Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born A Woman
Last played on
Sandy Posey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist