Maciek Pysz Biography (Wikipedia)
Maciek Pysz (born 6 September 1982 in Rybnik, Poland) is a jazz musician, guitarist and composer. He is known for his clear lyrical phrasing, his virtuosity and his imaginative, cinematic compositions inspired by people, places and experiences.
