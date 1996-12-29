MireilleMireille Hartuch. Born 30 September 1906. Died 29 December 1996
1906-09-30
Mireille Hartuch (30 September 1906 – 29 December 1996) was a French singer, composer, and actress. She was generally known by the stage name "Mireille," it being a common practice of the time to use a single name for the stage.
Les Trois Gendarmes
