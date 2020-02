David Alexander (1938 – 4 February 1995) was a Welsh singer and entertainer. His journey started from singing in social clubs for years, which then his exceptional voice made him to become an internationally recognized singer. His best-selling album 'Reflections' successfully sold 150,000 copies in 1988.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia