David AlexanderWelsh singer. Born 1938. Died 4 February 1995
1938
David Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alexander (1938 – 4 February 1995) was a Welsh singer and entertainer. His journey started from singing in social clubs for years, which then his exceptional voice made him to become an internationally recognized singer. His best-selling album 'Reflections' successfully sold 150,000 copies in 1988.
