Raymond LefèvreBorn 20 November 1929. Died 27 June 2008
Raymond Lefèvre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed601270-62a1-43f0-b7ce-b76b205b90a6
Raymond Lefèvre Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Lefèvre (November 20, 1929 – June 27, 2008) was a French easy listening orchestra leader, arranger and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raymond Lefèvre Tracks
Sort by
Soul Coaxing
Raymond Lefèvre
Soul Coaxing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Coaxing
Last played on
Soul Coaxing
Raymond Lefèvre
Soul Coaxing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Coaxing
Last played on
Playlists featuring Raymond Lefèvre
Raymond Lefèvre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist