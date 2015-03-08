Emma TownshendWriter and journalist. Born 28 March 1969
Emma Townshend
1969-03-28
Emma Townshend Biography (Wikipedia)
Emma Townshend (born 28 March 1969) is an English writer and journalist, and the elder daughter of The Who's Pete Townshend. She has previously worked as an academic, a musician and in adult education, but since 2006 has been the Independent on Sunday’s garden columnist. Townshend has written for most of the broadsheet newspapers and has been a guest on radio and TV including the BBC World Service, Woman's Hour, and Newsnight.
