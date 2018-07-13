Sabah Abu Qaws, also known as Sabah Fakhri (Arabic: صباح فخري‎; born May 2, 1933), is an iconic Syrian tenor singer from Aleppo.

Over the past 50 years of fame and popularity as a singer, Sabah Fakhri modified and popularized the then-fading forms of traditional Arabic music, Muwashshahat and Qudud Halabiya. He is well known for his exceptionally strong vocals, impeccable execution of Maqamat and harmony, as well as his charismatic performances. He has numerous admirers around the world, and is regarded as an excellent performer of authentic Arabic Tarab.