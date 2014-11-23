GradeFormed 1993. Disbanded 2002
Grade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed52bde2-9c04-4e8f-8748-cb08b457bdb3
Grade Biography (Wikipedia)
Grade is a melodic hardcore band from Canada, often credited as pioneers in blending metallic hardcore with the hon and melody of emo, and - most notably - the alternating screaming/singing style later popularized by bands like Poison the Well and Hawthorne Heights. Formed in 1993, Grade found inspiration in the hardcore bands Integrity and Chokehold. By 1995, however, they had discovered Indian Summer and Rye Coalition and began developing the sound and style for which they'd become known.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grade Tracks
Sort by
Collapsed Lungs
Grade
Collapsed Lungs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grade Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist