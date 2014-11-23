Grade is a melodic hardcore band from Canada, often credited as pioneers in blending metallic hardcore with the hon and melody of emo, and - most notably - the alternating screaming/singing style later popularized by bands like Poison the Well and Hawthorne Heights. Formed in 1993, Grade found inspiration in the hardcore bands Integrity and Chokehold. By 1995, however, they had discovered Indian Summer and Rye Coalition and began developing the sound and style for which they'd become known.