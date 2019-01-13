SkyCanadian R&B pop rock. Formed 1992
Sky
1992
Sky Biography (Wikipedia)
Sky was a Canadian R&B-influenced pop rock group from Montreal, Quebec. The duo originally consisted of James Renald and Antoine Sicotte. Both were songwriters, producers and multi-instrumentalists, who met in 1992 at a music engineering school in Montreal. Anastasia (2000–2003) replaced James as the lead singer after he left, and Karl Wolf (2003–2005) was the last lead singer of the group.
Sky Tracks
Toccatta
Sky
Toccatta
Toccatta
Last played on
Travelling
Stanley Myers/Francis Monkman & Sky
Travelling
Travelling
Composer
Last played on
Sky Links
