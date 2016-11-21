Begum Parveen Sultana (born 10 July 1950) is an Indian Hindustani classical singer of the Patiala Gharana.

She was awarded the Padma Shri (1976), Padma Bhushan (2014) by the Government of India, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, 1998, given by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama.