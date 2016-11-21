Parween SultanaBorn 1950
Parween Sultana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed515968-234f-4373-aa29-ed761a3b323a
Parween Sultana Biography (Wikipedia)
Begum Parveen Sultana (born 10 July 1950) is an Indian Hindustani classical singer of the Patiala Gharana.
She was awarded the Padma Shri (1976), Padma Bhushan (2014) by the Government of India, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, 1998, given by Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy of Music, Dance and Drama.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Parween Sultana Tracks
Sort by
Humein Tum Se Pyar Kitna
Parween Sultana
Humein Tum Se Pyar Kitna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humein Tum Se Pyar Kitna
Last played on
Aan Milo sajana Gadar
Ajoy Chakrabarty
Aan Milo sajana Gadar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aan Milo sajana Gadar
Last played on
Kudrat
Humein Tumse Pyar Kitna
Kudrat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kudrat
Performer
Last played on
Kaun Gali Gayon
Parween Sultana
Kaun Gali Gayon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaun Gali Gayon
Last played on
Humein Tumse Pyar
Parween Sultana
Humein Tumse Pyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humein Tumse Pyar
Last played on
Kaun Gali
Parween Sultana
Kaun Gali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaun Gali
Last played on
Aan Milo Sajna
Parween Sultana
Aan Milo Sajna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aan Milo Sajna
Last played on
Pyare Mohan Aavo
Parween Sultana
Pyare Mohan Aavo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pyare Mohan Aavo
Last played on
Parween Sultana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist