The RiskX Factor UK 2011 contestants
The Risk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed50964a-5e26-4cd0-8ac7-2767efc5d275
The Risk Tracks
Sort by
Missiles
The Risk
Missiles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bthh7.jpglink
Missiles
Last played on
The Risk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Greg announces the Radio 1 Teen Awards 2018 line-up!
-
Little Mix take on Gig In A Minute
-
Dotty meets... Little Mix
-
Little Mix give Dotty an 'exclusive first listen' of their new single
-
Who would Little Mix have as a 5th member?
-
Little Mix - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Little Mix are coming to Hull for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
-
How did Little Mix tackle their pre-Brits performance nerves?
-
Newsbeat Ents: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Rixton's Jack Roche battle it out in song
-
Little Mix - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlights
Back to artist