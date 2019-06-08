OritséBorn 27 November 1986
Oritsé
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed4fc53b-17cf-4e02-8f37-1281623f4371
Oritsé Biography (Wikipedia)
Oritsé Jolomi Matthew Soloman Williams ( oh-REE-shay; born 27 November 1986), professionally as Oritsé, is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and record producer. He is best known as the founding member of the boy band JLS, who were runners-up to Alexandra Burke on the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008. JLS sold over 10 million records before disbanding in December 2013. Williams also won the ITV dancing competition Stepping Out in September 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oritsé Tracks
Sort by
Plat Am
Oritsé
Plat Am
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Plat Am
Last played on
Back to artist