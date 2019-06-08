Oritsé Jolomi Matthew Soloman Williams ( oh-REE-shay; born 27 November 1986), professionally as Oritsé, is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and record producer. He is best known as the founding member of the boy band JLS, who were runners-up to Alexandra Burke on the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008. JLS sold over 10 million records before disbanding in December 2013. Williams also won the ITV dancing competition Stepping Out in September 2013.