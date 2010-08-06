The Krays
The Krays Biography
The Krays are a street punk band from Brooklyn, New York who formed in 1994. John writes all the lyrics. The Krays played one of the last shows at CBGB. John was a member of The Devotchkas, NY Rel-X, and Roger Miret and The Disasters, and also played bass for The Casualties for a couple years.
The Krays Tracks
Ready When You Are ft Ebony Bones
Ready When You Are ft Ebony Bones
Ready When You Are ft Ebony Bones
Ready When You Are
Ready When You Are
We're Ready When You Are
We're Ready When You Are
Ready When You Are (DJ Mehdi Mix)
Ready When You Are (DJ Mehdi Mix)
