Calypso Rose (born April 27, 1940, Bethel Village, Tobago) is a calypsonian. She started writing songs at the age of 15; over the years, she has composed more than 800 songs and recorded more than 20 albums.

She currently resides in Queens, New York, and has stated that she likes to return to her native island several times a year to “revitalize herself” and “get back to her African roots in Tobago”.