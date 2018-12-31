Calypso RoseBorn 27 April 1940
Calypso Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Calypso Rose (born April 27, 1940, Bethel Village, Tobago) is a calypsonian. She started writing songs at the age of 15; over the years, she has composed more than 800 songs and recorded more than 20 albums.
She currently resides in Queens, New York, and has stated that she likes to return to her native island several times a year to “revitalize herself” and “get back to her African roots in Tobago”.
Calypso Blues
Calypso Rose
Calypso Blues
Calypso Blues
Calypso Queen
Calypso Rose
Calypso Queen
Calypso Queen
Israel by Bus
Calypso Rose
Israel by Bus
Israel by Bus
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (Travis World Bass Edit) (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Blues
Calyoso Rose
Calypso Blues
Calypso Blues
How Long
Calypso Rose
How Long
How Long
Rhum And Coca-Cola
Calypso Rose
Rhum And Coca-Cola
Rhum And Coca-Cola
Back To Africa
Calypso Rose
Back To Africa
Back To Africa
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Abatina
Calypso Rose
Abatina
Abatina
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (Kubiyashi remix) (feat. Machel Montano & Manu Chao)
Woman Smarter
Calypso Rose
Woman Smarter
Woman Smarter
Calypso Queen
Calypso Rose
Calypso Queen
Calypso Queen
No Madame (Batida Remix)
Calypso Rose
No Madame (Batida Remix)
No Madame (Batida Remix)
I Am African (Jillionaire Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Calypso Rose
I Am African (Jillionaire Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
I Am African (Jillionaire Remix) (feat. Bunji Garlin)
Calypso Queen (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2016)
Calypso Rose
Calypso Queen (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2016)
Leave Me Alone (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2016)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (6 Music Session, 13 Nov 2016)
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Calypso Rose
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Leave Me Alone (feat. Manu Chao)
Human Race
Calypso Rose
Human Race
Human Race
Zoom Zoom Zoom
Calypso Rose
Zoom Zoom Zoom
Zoom Zoom Zoom
