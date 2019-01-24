The Revivalists are an American rock band formed in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2007. The eight-piece band consists of Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar, guitar), David Shaw (lead vocals), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), George Gekas (bass guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums, percussion), and Michael Girardot (keyboards, trumpet). In late 2017, Paulet "PJ" Howard was added to the line up on drums and percussion. David Alexander Simone and Paul Walker Prillaman play backup harmonica.

After The Revivalists released their album, Men Amongst Mountains, on July 17, 2015, they were named by Rolling Stone magazine as one of "10 Bands You Need to Know". In September 2016, their song "Wish I Knew You" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart, and in May 2017, the song reached No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart. On September 11, the single was certified platinum by the RIAA.

Their most recent single, "All My Friends," from their 2018 album, Take Good Care, went to No.1 at Adult Alternative radio.