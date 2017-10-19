Bryan Hymel
1979-08-08
Bryan Hymel Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan Hymel (born August 8, 1979) is an American operatic tenor who was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated from Jesuit High School and Loyola University New Orleans.
Bryan Hymel Performances & Interviews
Bryan Hymel Tracks
E lucevan le stelle, from Tosca (Act 3)
Giacomo Puccini
Cielo e Mar', from La Gioconda (Act 2)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Don Carlo Acts IV and V
Giuseppe Verdi
Don Carlo Act III
Giuseppe Verdi
Jérusalem (Act II, L'Emir auprès de lui m'appelle...Je veux encore entendre)
Giuseppe Verdi
Guillaume Tell Act IV
Gioachino Rossini
Guillaume Tell Act II & III
Gioachino Rossini
Guillaume Tell Overture & Act I
Gioachino Rossini
Madama Butterfly Act II
Giacomo Puccini
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T23:32:32
22
Jul
2012
Royal Albert Hall
