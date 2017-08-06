Colin JudsonTenor
Colin Judson
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Khovanshchina (orch. Dmitry Shostakovich) (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 29: Mussorgsky – Khovanshchina
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-06T23:59:54
6
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 29: Mussorgsky – Khovanshchina
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T23:59:54
27
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T23:59:54
28
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-25T23:59:54
25
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
