Himani Kapoor (Marathi: हिमानी कपूर) is an Indian singer and finalist of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. She also hosted a show with Karan Oberoi on Zee TV called "Antakshari". She also competed in Star Plus's Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

