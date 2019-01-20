Himani Kapoor
Himani Kapoor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed44456b-e402-4f77-9229-7a9f2807e329
Himani Kapoor Biography (Wikipedia)
Himani Kapoor (Marathi: हिमानी कपूर) is an Indian singer and finalist of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. She also hosted a show with Karan Oberoi on Zee TV called "Antakshari". She also competed in Star Plus's Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Himani Kapoor Tracks
Sort by
Dum Dum
Benny Dayal
Dum Dum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nhqbk.jpglink
Dum Dum
Last played on
Jogi Mahi
Sukhwinder Singh
Jogi Mahi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Jogi Mahi
Last played on
Jogi Mahi <sharp start>
Sukhwinder Singh
Jogi Mahi <sharp start>
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Jogi Mahi <sharp start>
Last played on
Back to artist