WheezyProducer. Born 28 January 1992
Wheezy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed41b7f0-5b39-433a-9274-f06d19e724a3
Wheezy Biography (Wikipedia)
Wesley Tyler Glass (born October 26, 1992), known professionally as Wheezy, is an American record producer and songwriter. Wheezy has worked with artists such as Young Thug, 21 Savage, Migos, Gunna and Lil Baby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wheezy Tracks
Sort by
Three Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug & Wheezy)
Gunna
Three Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug & Wheezy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Headed Snake (feat. Young Thug & Wheezy)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist