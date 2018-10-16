Molly Mason is an American musician and composer.

Mason grew up in Washington state. She plays traditional American fiddle and acoustic bass guitar. She is married to Jay Ungar, whom she had first met during the 1970s. Jay & Molly continue to perform as a duo, with their band, Swingology, and as the Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band with Jay's daughter Ruthy Ungar (her mother is Lyn Hardy) and Ruthy's husband Michael Merenda.

In 2006 they headlined the Northwest Folklife Festival in Seattle.