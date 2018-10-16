Molly Mason
Molly Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
Molly Mason is an American musician and composer.
Mason grew up in Washington state. She plays traditional American fiddle and acoustic bass guitar. She is married to Jay Ungar, whom she had first met during the 1970s. Jay & Molly continue to perform as a duo, with their band, Swingology, and as the Jay Ungar and Molly Mason Family Band with Jay's daughter Ruthy Ungar (her mother is Lyn Hardy) and Ruthy's husband Michael Merenda.
In 2006 they headlined the Northwest Folklife Festival in Seattle.
Molly Mason Tracks
The Lover's Waltz
Molly Mason
The Lover's Waltz
The Lover's Waltz
The Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
The Ashokan Farewell
The Ashokan Farewell
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Stephen Foster
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Jeanie with the light brown hair
Foster Favourites Medley
Stephen Foster
Foster Favourites Medley
Foster Favourites Medley
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Ungar
Ashokan Farewell
Ashokan Farewell
Lover's Waltz
Molly Mason
Lover's Waltz
Lover's Waltz
The Lover's Waltz
Molly Mason
The Lover's Waltz
The Lover's Waltz
