Arijit SinghBorn 25 April 1987
Arijit Singh Biography (BBC)
He was participant in one of top reality-singing series, Fame Gurukul in 2005 and became an assistant to music director Pritam. Singh is best known for Tum Hi Ho (song) from Aashiqui 2 that won him Filmfare and IIFA best male playback singer award in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Arijit Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Arijit Singh is an Indian musician, singer, composer, music producer, recordist and music programmer. He sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali, but has also performed in various other Indian languages. Singh is regarded as one of the most versatile and successful singers in the history of Indian music and Hindi cinema.
At the start of his singing career, he received nominations for the Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2013 Mirchi Music Awards for renditions of "Phir Le Aya Dil" and "Duaa", winning the award for the latter. Singh received widespread recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa" in 2013.
Arijit Singh Tracks
Sort by
Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi
Main Tera Boyfriend
Suno Na Sangemarmar
Haareya
The Breakup Song
Sanam Re
Nashe Si Chadh Gayi
Ullu Ka Pattha
Binte Dil
Aayat
Tum Hi Ho
Hawayein
Tum Hi Ho (B-Famous Remix)
Beech Beech Mein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Aaj Zid
Janib (Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend)
Ishq Mubarak Refix
Pal
Arijit Singh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Armaan Malik "Musician and singers are not considered global ikons"
-
Armaan Malik on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
-
Balu Mahi: Sahir Ali Bagga & Sadia Jabbar
-
Armaan Malik Gets Personal
-
Music with Armaan Malik
-
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Mera Safar
-
Alpa speaks to Armaan Malik
-
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
-
Armaan Malik joins Tommy!
-
Armaan Malik Does Desioke