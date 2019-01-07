He was participant in one of top reality-singing series, Fame Gurukul in 2005 and became an assistant to music director Pritam. Singh is best known for Tum Hi Ho (song) from Aashiqui 2 that won him Filmfare and IIFA best male playback singer award in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Arijit Singh is an Indian musician, singer, composer, music producer, recordist and music programmer. He sings predominantly in Hindi and Bengali, but has also performed in various other Indian languages. Singh is regarded as one of the most versatile and successful singers in the history of Indian music and Hindi cinema.

At the start of his singing career, he received nominations for the Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2013 Mirchi Music Awards for renditions of "Phir Le Aya Dil" and "Duaa", winning the award for the latter. Singh received widespread recognition with the release of "Tum Hi Ho" and "Chahun Main Ya Naa" in 2013.