TerryIndonesian singer. Born 14 June 1984
Terry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ed3d833c-9ebc-410e-9f6a-a5055508e620
Terry Biography (Wikipedia)
Terryana Fatiah Shahab (born June 18, 1984) better known as Terry Shahab or Terry is an Indonesian singer. She is best known for her recording of "Janji Manismu", which was a hit in Indonesia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terry Tracks
Sort by
Aku Bukan Bayangan
Terry
Aku Bukan Bayangan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aku Bukan Bayangan
Last played on
Terry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist