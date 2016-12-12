Alexandra Burke Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Imelda Cecelia Ewen Burke (born 25 August 1988) is an English singer, songwriter and actress. Burke won the fifth series of British television series The X Factor in 2008. She has been signed to Epic Records, RCA Records and Syco Music.
After winning The X Factor, Burke released the winner's single "Hallelujah", which became the European record holder for single sales over a period of 24 hours, selling 105,000 in one day, and became the top-selling single of 2008 in the UK and the UK's Christmas 2008 number one. By January 2009, the single had sold over 1 million copies in the UK alone, a first for a British female soloist. In 2009, Burke released her debut album, Overcome, which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and spawned four number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart and the Irish Singles Chart—"Hallelujah", "Bad Boys", "All Night Long" and "Start Without You"—and the album became one of the most successful albums of that year in the UK. The singles released from the album earned her three BRIT Award nominations. The album saw the release of UK top 10 hit, "Broken Heels" and "The Silence". "Elephant" was released as Burke's comeback single in February 2012, and "Let It Go" served as the second single and Burke's second album, Heartbreak on Hold, was released in June 2012.
- Alexandra Burke talks about being the Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j4pgf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j4pgf.jpg2018-08-22T12:28:00.000ZAlexandra Burke talks Notting Hill Carnival, Music, Reality TV and Musicals with DJ Ace.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06j4n7f
Alexandra Burke talks about being the Notting Hill Carnival Ambassador 2018
- How do you stay successful after winning X Factor?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ggf15.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ggf15.jpg2018-08-03T10:01:00.000ZAlexandra Burke and Matt Cardle chat about life after the singing contest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gg6lb
How do you stay successful after winning X Factor?
- Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastillehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0691v6j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0691v6j.jpg2018-06-04T08:41:00.000ZJohn, Alexandra & Kyle from Bastille on how they feel about playing Hampton Court Palace.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0691tmg
Chris wakes up our 500 Words Final performers John Newman, Alexandra Burke and Bastille
- Alexandra Burke performs (You're The) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061tt22.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061tt22.jpg2018-03-21T10:29:00.000ZLive in the Radio 2 Piano Room, the Strictly star and former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke covers the Gladys Knight and the Pips soul version of the 70s classic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061tk5h
Alexandra Burke performs (You're The) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me
- Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061r345.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061r345.jpg2018-03-20T15:17:00.000ZAlexandra takes it to the next level with her own version of the Leonard Cohen super-song Hallelujah, in the Radio 2 Piano Room for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061r0cs
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
- The enduring power of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02plhl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02plhl2.jpg2015-04-20T14:49:00.000ZAlexandra Burke and music journalist Alan Light relate how three different versions of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah came to chart in the UK - at the same time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02plgqw
The enduring power of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah
Alexandra Burke Tracks
Sort by
Hallelujah
Bad Boys
Broken Heels
Bad Boys (feat. Flo Rida)
All Night Long
Hallelujah (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Get Here (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Perfect (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Truth Is (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
All Night Long
Let It Go
Start Without You
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Glasgow Green
