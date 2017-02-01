USA Nails
USA Nails Tracks
Oven Degreaser, Lisa
Stuck For Inspiration
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
USA Nails, All We Are, Eugene McGuinness, Fenster, Michael Rother, JOHN, Du Blonde, Hey Colossus, The Rhythm Method, Croatian Amor, Benin City, Meatraffle, The Messthetics, KURU, Table Scraps, The Honey Hahs, Throw Down Bones, Deja Vega, The Gluts, DEWEY, Purple Heart Parade, Warm Drag, Black Doldrums, Ghost Car, Los Bitchos, Pill (NYC), The Sly Persuaders, Squid (UK), Ice Cold Slush, Black Country, New Road, N0V3L, Fat Earthers, Deep Tan and Champagne Superchillin'
Unknown venue, London, UK
24
May
2019
USA Nails, MOE., Gallops, Teeth of the Sea, Meadows, Islet, Raketkanon, Ill, El Goodo, Sly & the Family Drone, Fuzz Club, SENDELICA, Bruxa Maria, Lacertilia, Vieon, Stereocilia, Kapil Seshasayee, Wylderness, Dead Arms, Ratatosk, Conqueror Worm, Olanza, Gravves, Slumb Party, This Is Wreckage, News From Nowhere, Perfect Body, Aaronson, MoE (Norway), Mute Group(s), 20 Guilders, lunar bird, Made Of Teeth, Jaxson Payne, TELGATE, Obey Cobra, Bad Vibes (UK), Conformist (UK), Infinity Forms of Yellow Remember, Twin Siblings (UK), massa circles, Blue Amber, Ill (UK), Borrowed Atlas, Free Beer & BACON, KayWoo and Smudges
Unknown venue, Cardiff, UK
24
May
2019
USA Nails, GNOD, My Disco, JK Flesh, Big Brave, Mai Mai Mai, Téléplasmiste, Dead Otter, Hibushibire, Mésange and MoE (Norway)
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
