USA Nails, All We Are, Eugene McGuinness, Fenster, Michael Rother, JOHN, Du Blonde, Hey Colossus, The Rhythm Method, Croatian Amor, Benin City, Meatraffle, The Messthetics, KURU, Table Scraps, The Honey Hahs, Throw Down Bones, Deja Vega, The Gluts, DEWEY, Purple Heart Parade, Warm Drag, Black Doldrums, Ghost Car, Los Bitchos, Pill (NYC), The Sly Persuaders, Squid (UK), Ice Cold Slush, Black Country, New Road, N0V3L, Fat Earthers, Deep Tan and Champagne Superchillin'

Unknown venue, London, UK