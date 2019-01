Mahbubul Haque Khan (28 February 1950 - 5 June 2011), known as Azam Khan, was a Bangladeshi rock singer, songwriter and a freedom fighter. He took part in the Liberation War in 1971. He was the lead singer of the rock band "উচ্চারণ (Pronunciation)", a pioneer rock band of Bangladesh founded in the middle of 1973. He is often referred by the name "Rock Guru". He is considered to be the greatest musician in the country.