Josep PlaSpanish composer. Born 1728. Died 1762
Josep Pla
1728
Josep Pla i Agustí (c. 1728 - 1762) was a Spanish composer, youngest of three composer-brothers: his older brother Joan Baptista Pla (1720-1773), was an oboist in Lisbon, and Manuel Pla (c.1725-1766), harpsichordist at the court of Madrid.
Concerto in B-flat major (1st mvt)
Concerto in B-flat major (1st mvt)
Concerto in B-flat major (1st mvt)
Stabat Mater (1st mvt)
Stabat Mater (1st mvt)
Stabat Mater (1st mvt)
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
Concerto for oboe, 2 horns, strings & continuo in C
