The Gibson Brothers is an American bluegrass band which has performed professionally since the late 1980s.

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awarded the Gibson Brothers Emerging Artist of the Year honors in 1998 following the Alan O'Bryant produced album Another Night of Waiting on the Hay Holler label. They debuted on the Grand Ole Opry on April 11, 2003. "Ring the Bell" (written by Chet O'Keefe) won Song of the Year and Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year in 2010. Their first tour abroad was to Ireland and then Germany in 2010. In 2012 they returned to Germany with stops in Denmark, France, and Italy. The brothers debuted on Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion on October 4, 2014 at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota and returned on January 17, 2015.