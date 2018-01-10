Eva Mei (born 1967) is an Italian coloratura soprano.

Mei was born in Fabriano. She graduated from the Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini in Florence. In 1990, at the Mozart Competition in Vienna, she won the Catarina Cavalieri Prize for her interpretation of Konstanze in Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail.

Since her debut at the Vienna State Opera in 1990, she has appeared in the other theatres of Europe and of the world, including: Berlin State Opera, Royal Opera House in London, La Scala in Milan (1993), Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro (1996), Salzburg Festival, Opera Nomori [fr] in Tokyo.

She has worked with the conductors Roberto Abbado, Bruno Campanella, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Zubin Mehta, and Riccardo Muti.

Mei's discography includes Don Pasquale, I Capuleti e i Montecchi, Norma, Tancredi, arias by Bellini, Donizetti and Rossini, Beethoven's Missa solemnis, Handel's cantatas, and Pergolesi's Stabat Mater.