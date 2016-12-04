Antonin TucapskyBorn 27 March 1928. Died 9 September 2014
Antonin Tucapsky
1928-03-27
Antonin Tucapsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonín Tučapský (27 March 1928 – 9 September 2014) was a Czech composer. From 1975 until his death he resided in Great Britain.
Antonin Tucapsky Tracks
Česká legie
Leos Janáček
Choir
Marycka Magdonova
Leos Janáček
Choir
Pater Mi
Bath Camerata directed by Nigel Perrin & Antonin Tučapský
Performer
5 Lenten Motets
Antonin Tucapsky
