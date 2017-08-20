Olympic RunnersFormed 1974. Disbanded 1979
Olympic Runners
1974
Olympic Runners Biography (Wikipedia)
The Olympic Runners were a 1970s British funk band, put together by record producer Mike Vernon who also played percussion, and fronted by singer George Chandler. They also included multi-instrumentalist Pete Wingfield, and had a number of hit singles in both the US and UK.
Sir Dancealot
Sir Dancealot
Whatever It Takes
Whatever It Takes
Put the Music Where Your Mouth Is
Put the Music Where Your Mouth Is
The Bitch
The Bitch
The Bitch Theme
The Bitch Theme
Do It Over
Do It Over
Energy Beam
Energy Beam
