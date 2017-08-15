Neve90s Los Angeles pop/rock band "It's Over Now"
Neve
Neve Biography (Wikipedia)
Neve was a pop rock band based out of Los Angeles, California. The band released two albums on Columbia Records, and scored one hit single in 1999, "It's Over Now."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neve Tracks
Wake Up
Neve
Wake Up
Wake Up
Magic Flute
Neve
Magic Flute
Magic Flute
Neve Links
