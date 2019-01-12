Russian National OrchestraRussian National Orchestra. Formed 1990
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Russian National Orchestra (Russian: Российский национальный оркестр) premiered in Moscow in 1990.
It was the first Russian orchestra to perform at the Apostolic Palace, Vatican and in Israel.
The RNO's first recording (1991) was Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, Pathétique, released on Virgin Classics. Since then, the orchestra has made over 75 recordings for Deutsche Grammophon, Pentatone, Ondine, Warner Classics and other labels, and with conductors that include RNO Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Pletnev, Vladimir Jurowski, Kent Nagano, Alexander Vedernikov, Carlo Ponti Jr., José Serebrier and Vasily Petrenko.
The RNO’s recording of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf and Beintus's Wolf Tracks, conducted by Kent Nagano and narrated by Sophia Loren, Bill Clinton and Mikhail Gorbachev, was the winner of a 2004 Grammy Award, making the RNO the first Russian orchestra ever to win this honor. A Spanish-language version narrated by Antonio Banderas was released in 2007, following a Russian version narrated by actors Oleg Tabakov and Sergei Bezrukov, with a Mandarin edition following in 2011. Narrators in concert versions of these works have included actors Danny Glover, Diana Douglas, Sean Dill and Debbie Allen, model Tatiana Sorokko, Singaporean violinist Min Lee, and BBC anchor Seva Novgorodsev.
Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.1, 'Winter Daydreams': III. Scherzo
The Tsar's Bride (Overture)
Carmen Ballet Suite (Bolero; Torero)
Hymn to Nature (The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh - Suite)
The Snow Maiden Suite
The Snow Maiden Suite
'Carmen' Suite - after Bizet
Sorochintsi Fair; Introduction (arr. Liadov)
Cinderalla (Act 2: conclusion)
Les toreadors, Act 1 (Carmen Suite)
Variation IX (finale) from Piano Concerto No. 1 in F minor, Op. 92
Colas Breugnon (Overture)
Symphony No 6 in B minor (1st mvt)
Finale (Symphony No 2)
Valse-Scherzo, Op.34
Violin Concerto in D minor (3rd mvt)
Ouverture solennelle, Op 73
Valse-scherzo in C major, Op 34
Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op. 93 ii) Allegro
Prince Igor (Overture)
Hamlet: Overture
Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia (Spartacus)
Dawn over the Moscow River (Khovanshchina)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Francesca da Rimini
The Sleeping Beauty Op 66 Act 1
The Sleeping Beauty - Ballet Op 66 Act 3 No 22 Polacca
Marche slave, Op 31
The Snow Maiden Incidental Music Op.12 'Dance of the Jugglers'
Concerto for orchestra no1 - Naughty Limericks
The Seasons - Ballet In 1 Act Op.67
Symphony No. 11 In G Minor Op.103 (The Year 1905)
Allegro molto, 4th Movement Symphony No 1 in F minor , Op 10
Carmen Suite (Second Intermezzo)
Torero (Carmen Suite)
Coronation March
Divertimento
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 44
Proms 1996: Prom 26
Proms 1996: Prom 24
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen - Extract (Prom 55)
-
Encore! The Orchestra That Sings Brahms
-
Eimear Noone: the power of Mozart
-
Take time to reflect with Rachmaninov's beautiful Vocalise
-
Mahler: Symphony No 4 in G major – excerpt (2017)
-
J. S. Bach: Ascension Oratorio - Preview Clip
-
J. S. Bach: Easter Oratorio - Preview Clip