Sam ButeraBorn 17 August 1927. Died 3 June 2009
Sam Butera
1927-08-17
Sam Butera Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Butera (August 17, 1927 – June 3, 2009) was a tenor saxophonist best noted for his collaborations with Louis Prima and Keely Smith. Butera is frequently regarded as a crossover artist who performed with equal ease in both R&B and the post-big band pop style of jazz that permeated the early Vegas nightclub scene.
